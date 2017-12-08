Changes to the Christmas tree business in Madison

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH)– The holiday would not be complete without getting a tree. Of course, families have been buying them all month long.

But for Madison, this year the Christmas tree business has changed.

For years the tradition in Madison has been to buy your Christmas tree from the Friends of Hammonasset near the park. That is a charity where the money goes to supporting Hammonasset State Park.

But now, the community can get their trees at the Madison Green from the Madison Exchange Club.

