Community helps Ledyard man find a warm place to stay

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was right after Thanksgiving that Brad Kelsey found out he could no longer park his car at the business where he had been parking it.

At the time he was living in the car with his two dogs. All he wanted was a new parking space, but he ended up getting a whole lot more.

“The dogs would sleep up on the back shelf and I would sleep on the back seat,” said Brad Kelsey as he showed News 8 his car.

He won’t have to sleep in it this winter. A message was posted on the town’s community forum page by the Ledyard Food Pantry. Soon after that offers of help started rolling in for him.

“I’m very surprised you know,” said Kelsey.

Mike Stewart didn’t just offer Kelsey a parking space. He’s lending him a warm place to stay for the winter.

“Fortunately I had the means to kind of help so I just offered up the camper that was collecting dust,” said Stewart.

He says he didn’t grow up with a whole lot himself.

“It kind of gave me a perspective on life really and if you got it and you can share it you might as well share it,” said Stewart.

Soon more people offered to help.

“I wasn’t even aware there was homeless people in the town of Ledyard,” said Rich Hynes, who owns H&H Landscaping.

He rented a storage space for Kelsey for a year and let him borrow a generator for the camper.

“We don’t want people to go without you know this is the season of giving,” said Hynes.

“It means I’m going to stay warm and my knees aren’t going to lock up and have a lot of pain in them,” said Kelsey.

It also means a happier holiday season for Kelsey’s old friends, his two dogs, thanks to his new friends.

“It’s really unreal,” said Kelsey. “You know there’s not enough words I can say. How many people came out to help.”

For those feeling generous the Ledyard Food Pantry itself can always use donations. Mayonnaise and hearty soups always fly off the shelves.