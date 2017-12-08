Connecticut among 14 states suing Trump Administration over smog

FILE - This May 25, 2017 aerial file photo shows the Standard Oil Refinery in El Segundo, Calif., with Los Angeles International Airport in the background and the El Porto neighborhood of Manhattan Beach, Calif., in the foreground. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, that California is among fourteen states and the District of Columbia that are suing the Trump administration over what they say a failure to enforce smog standards. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(WTNH/AP)–Several states, including Connecticut, are now suing the Trump Administration over what they say is a failure to enforce smog standards.

The lawsuit says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has missed an October 1 deadline to designate which areas of the country have unhealthy air.

Those areas would be required to take steps to improve air quality.

Fourteen states and Washington, D.C. filed the lawsuit on Thursday.

Poor air quality particularly affects the health of children, people with asthma and those who work outside, said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who led and announced the filing. The lawsuit says smog can cause or aggravate diseases including heart disease, bronchitis and emphysema.

“Lives can be saved if the EPA implements these standards,” he said in a statement.

Becerra was joined by the attorneys general in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington state. Minnesota’s Pollution Control Agency also joined the suit.

