Connecticut High School Football Championship Games moved, postponed

By Published: Updated:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s high school football championship games scheduled for Saturday are being moved in anticipation of snowy weather.

According to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), the following games have been moved or postponed:

The Class LL championship Greenwich and Darien will be played Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. The game is now one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The Class L championship between Daniel Hand and Masuk has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 11 at Trumbull High School.

The Class M championship between Killingly and Joel Barlow has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

The Class S championship between Ansonia and St. Joseph has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Cheshire High School.

Related Content: Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8

CIAC officials told News 8 that they determined the updated schedule while considering appropriate and available sites, weather forecasts and requests from school districts indicating they were uncomfortable competing and traveling on Saturday given the weather conditions.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s