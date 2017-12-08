Connecticut High School Football Championship Games moved, postponed

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s high school football championship games scheduled for Saturday are being moved in anticipation of snowy weather.

According to the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC), the following games have been moved or postponed:

• The Class LL championship Greenwich and Darien will be played Saturday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m. at Boyle Stadium in Stamford. The game is now one hour earlier than originally scheduled.

• The Class L championship between Daniel Hand and Masuk has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 11 at Trumbull High School.

• The Class M championship between Killingly and Joel Barlow has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Veterans Stadium in New Britain.

• The Class S championship between Ansonia and St. Joseph has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, December 11 at Cheshire High School.

Related Content: Get the latest forecast from Storm Team 8

CIAC officials told News 8 that they determined the updated schedule while considering appropriate and available sites, weather forecasts and requests from school districts indicating they were uncomfortable competing and traveling on Saturday given the weather conditions.