Cruisin’ Connecticut – Yuletide Tour of Historic Governor’s Mansion

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– You can experience a tour of the historic Governor’s Residence in Hartford. There are six beautifully decorated trees, all themed by The Malloy family. Governor Malloy took us on a tour:

It’s pretty awe-inspiring, it’s a great house built in 1906, acquired by the state in 1943, and the first governor to move in, in 1945. So there’s a lot of history in the house, and then our own family history. A lot of the art in the house, are things that my wife and I have collected over our 35 years of marriage.

The trees in the house have a local connection:

All of the trees come from Jones’ Tree Farm in Shelton. So this is Santa and silver balls on what I think is a really pretty tree. Birds and bird houses, with accompanying decorations.

You can also see a collection of nutcrackers, owned by the Governor’s son, Ben. He was given one each birthday and Christmas as a kid. So there’s quite the assortment.

You can experience the Governor’s Mansion Holiday Open House:

Friday, December 8, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 9, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 10, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The residence is located: 990 Prospect Ave, West Hartford, CT 06117

