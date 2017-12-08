DOT and Public Works get ready for first snowfall

Related Coverage New Haven, Hartford issue parking bans for Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The state Department of Transportation says they have about 11,000 lane miles to prep and clear when winter weather hits on Saturday. With 3-6 inches of snow expected, they’re warning drivers to get into the winter driving mind set.

“Hopefully we’ll have people taking it easy out there tomorrow driving slower because it’s going to be slippery despite the fact that we’re gonna have all our crews out there,” said Kevin Nursick with the DOT.

Once the snow starts falling DOT says they’ll have 634 trucks on state roads and highways. The 50 DOT facilities across the state are stocked with more than 100,000 tons of salt.

“It helps us get those roads clear in those tough sections, bridges for example that tend to pack snow and bond snow to road surfaces. We can get that off there faster with the pre-treatment acting as a barrier,” said Nursick.

At the Emergency Operations Center in New Haven they’re keeping a close eye on the storm hour by hour. Today two trucks were out treating surfaces and tomorrow they will have more than 40 trucks doing clean-up.

“Our goal is really to hit it hard and I think it’s, you know, we’re not gonna see as much sticking early on. I think the temperatures are gonna support the snow maybe melting soon but then right after I think it’s gonna start getting heavier,” said Rick Fontana, Deputy Director of Emergency Management for New Haven.

Fontana says the main focus on Saturday will be the downtown parking areas and emergency access lanes. A parking ban will go into effect at 11 p.m. Saturday night and last until 7 a.m. on Sunday so they can clear the side streets.