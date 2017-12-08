First snowstorm of season prompts safe driving reminders

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 reminded you Thursday what to keep in your car as the first snow storm of the season barrels toward Connecticut.  Now we to go to the experts like professional trucker drivers to refresh your memory with some critical safety tips while driving in the snow.

“One of the key things is to slow down,” said Jason Dionne of Jason Dionne Trucking.

Speed is one of the main reasons for crashes on snow-covered roads.  A close second is following too closely.

“Give the extra distance so you don’t rear-end vehicles,” Dionne said.

If you plan to be out and about doing Christmas shopping chances are you’ll see snow plows.  Milford public works director Chris Saley told News 8’s Mario Boone snow plows definitely need more space.

“Don’t tailgate,” Saley exclaimed.  “That’s the best advice. You should never be tailgating under any circumstances, but especially when it’s snowy and slippery,” he continued.

Branford native Michael McSherry jokingly defended the driving habits of local neighbors. “We know how to drive,” he said.  “It’s those visitors that get us.”  Yet, he offered some sound advice, “best thing to do is not go out there at all.”

