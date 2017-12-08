Freebie Friday: Free festive treats this weekend!

(WTNH)– It’s the end of the workweek and around here that means freebie Friday! There’s lot of festive treats this time of year.

The Dunkin Donuts in Coventry is “brewing joy” Friday and offering the first 500 guests free coffee. This is a part of their efforts to fundraise for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

If you haven’t tried Uber yet, you can get your first ride free throughout the month of December. Just use the promo code “hit the road”. Consider that if you’re attending a party as a safe way to get home.

On December 12th, Chipotle is offering their queso for free to anyone who wears a “cheesy” or tacky holiday sweater when they order an entree.

Get a free picture for your pet with Santa at PetSmart locations this weekend and next.

Speaking of your furbabies, you can get a $25 Petco gift card if you get 100 likes on a photo you upload from their heads & tails app. That’s for iPhone users only. Give it a download and check it out.

You can also get a free $5 Amazon gift card when you enter the code of 10 coke products using their loyalty program.

Friday night is the home opener of the New England Black Wolves lacrosse team. It’s at 7:30 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will get a free t-shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola.

And mark your calendar for December 15th. That is free shipping day! 125 retailers are participating with no minimum purchase required.