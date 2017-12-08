Girl Scouts of Connecticut honors women leaders in the workplace

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Empowering women to become confident leaders in their community. That was the message at the Girl Scouts of Connecticut’s breakfast badge ceremony.

Three leading ladies in our community were honored for setting an example of how far women can go in the workplace.

Some Girl Scouts were also there talking about the successes they’ve already achieved.

News 8’s Laura Hutchinson, a former Girl Scout herself, was honored to serve as emcee. The event was held at the Hartford Golf Club in West Hartford.

