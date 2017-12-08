Griswold man arrested in armed robbery of Jewett City smoke shop

Michael Warner (Connecticut State Police)

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Griswold man was arrested for robbing a store at gunpoint in Jewett City on Thursday morning.

State Police say at 11:21 a.m., troopers responded to a report of an armed robbery at Smoker’s Discount World at 69A North Main Street. The store clerk told police that a man wearing a dark colored hoodie pulled over his head and a black and white bandanna covering his face, approached her while holding a black handgun. The clerk said that the man then reached over the counter and grabbed money from the register after telling her to open it.

The man then left the store and was seen on North Main Street heading west.

After processing the scene for evidence and interviewing witnesses, troopers say 35-year-old Michael Warner was identified as the suspect. Warner was taken into custody where he confessed to committing that robbery, as well as another armed robbery at the Bestway gas station in Jewett City back in November.

Warner was charged with larceny and robbery. He was unable to post bond.

