K-9 teams graduate explosive detection school

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Congratulations are in order for eight police K-9 teams, who graduated from the state police canine training unit on Friday.

The canine teams, five of which are Connecticut State Police, are all trained in explosive detection. Four of the Connecticut State Police K9 teams are assigned to the Mass Transit Unit and will patrol the train stations and trains from New Haven to New York. The fifth CSP team will remain at the Canine Training Unit and help with the training of future dogs.

The K9s, all labs, were donated by Guiding Eyes for the Blind after determining they were not suited for guide work.

Related Content: Middletown K-9 outfitted with new protective vest

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s