K-9 teams graduate explosive detection school

Related Coverage Middletown K-9 outfitted with new protective vest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Congratulations are in order for eight police K-9 teams, who graduated from the state police canine training unit on Friday.

The canine teams, five of which are Connecticut State Police, are all trained in explosive detection. Four of the Connecticut State Police K9 teams are assigned to the Mass Transit Unit and will patrol the train stations and trains from New Haven to New York. The fifth CSP team will remain at the Canine Training Unit and help with the training of future dogs.

The K9s, all labs, were donated by Guiding Eyes for the Blind after determining they were not suited for guide work.

Related Content: Middletown K-9 outfitted with new protective vest