Local blogger talks about Israel visit and Hanukkah gift ideas

(WTNH) — Blogger for Jewish Chick Liora Rez talks about a recent trip to Israel and gives Hanukkah gift suggestions.

Upon her return, Liora heard the news that President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel. She says the reaction from the people of Israel has been mostly positive and welcoming.

Liora says artwork and fashion were everywhere to be found, many of which created by up and coming designers.

Liora feels Israel is slowly becoming the food capitol of the world, especially in the city of Tel Aviv. Moshe Basson’s world renown restaurant that cultivates the Chefs4Peace.

For children, Liora says there are plenty of educational and engaging gifts to get for Hanukkah. For science lovers, she suggests a Telsa circuit building kit. To help kids learn about balancing their budget early, Liora suggests a financial ledger that tracks a child’s allowance.

On her blog, Liora has a section she calls “toys for boys” filled with gift suggestions for men.

For more of gift ideas, visit www.jewishchick.net.