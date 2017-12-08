Local Red Cross volunteers heading to California to help with wildfire

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)–Two American Red Cross volunteers from Connecticut are headed to California to help with the raging wildfires. Wayne Daily and Stephen Trockmorton are going to Southern California.

Daily will serve as a mental health chief, and Trockmorton will help with logistics. California officials announced on Friday that the fire weather is so extreme they are amending the color-coding system to include purple for the first time.

Dry conditions and strong Santa Ana winds are fueling several explosive wildfires. Now, San Diego officials are warning homeowners.

“For those who have not been currently impacted by the fire, they need to prepare as if they are going to be impacted by the fire. Where are they going to go? What are their escape routes? What is their communication of their family? What are they going to do with their pets and do they have their vehicles loaded to go?” said Nick Schuler, Chief of the California Fire Division.

The lilac fire is burning about 45 miles north of San Diego.

