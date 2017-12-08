Man convicted of selling lethal dose of drugs

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man police say provided the drugs that led to an Ansonia woman’s fatal overdose has pleaded guilty.

The Republican-American reports that 31-year-old Jeremy Waver, of Waterbury, pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

Authorities say they tied Waver to the 23-year-old woman’s April death from a fentanyl overdose through cellphone records.

Authorities say Waver was arrested in May in Waterbury and had fentanyl on him stamped with the same “Kiss Me” symbol found on bags found at the scene of the woman’s death.

Waver has several convictions for possession of narcotics.

