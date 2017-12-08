Man to climb Mount Kilimanjaro partners with Quinnipiac University

(WTNH) — A Connecticut man set to climb Mount Kilimanjaro is partnering with Quinnipiac University for a medical research project.

Lew Nescott Jr. is preparing to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in February to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the SARAH foundation. The organization helps grant independence for people with differing abilities.

Medical students at Quinnipiac University are conducting a study to see how master athlete’s respond to high intensity interval training and exposure to high altitudes. Lew is volunteering to be a subject in the study, so students can look at his cardiovascular fitness, cognitive performance, reflexes, and strength.

Med student Katherine Wooley says the research will have not only have an educational benefit, but prove that anyone can to anything they set their mind to do.