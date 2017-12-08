Man who scammed stores to pay for wedding pleads guilty

By Published:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A couple who told police that they scammed a dozen Home Depot stores in Connecticut to pay for their wedding and move out of his parents’ house will have to postpone their nuptials.

The Connecticut Post reports that 33-year-old Kenneth Matthews, of Bridgeport, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree larceny and retail theft. He faces three years in prison and restitution of $30,000 at sentencing on Jan. 26. His fiancee is expected to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutors say the couple would take a valuable item from the sales floor and bring it to the return counter along with old receipt for the same product to get store credit. They then used the store credit to purchase the same item and pawn it for cash, then use the receipt to repeat the scam.

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com

