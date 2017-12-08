New England Black Wolves kick-off lacrosse season with special ceremony

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The New England Black Wolves are kicking off their fourth season on Friday night as they take on the defending champions Georgia Swarm at Mohegan Sun Arena. They are one of the nine teams in the National Lacrosse League.

The indoor lacrosse team held a special opening ceremony on game day morning. Hundreds of Mohegan Sun employees and fans rallied for the team as the players tossed a ceremonial lacrosse ball, one player at a time from the center of the casino all the way down to the field in the arena on Friday.

The New England Black Wolves were given a tribal blessing from Mohegan Chief Malerba to which the players mentioned, “Coming down here with the chief is special. I think that’s what separates us and this ownership and team from everyone else in the league.”

The game beginning at 7:30 p.m. will be an enjoyable start to the season for lacrosse fans. Even if you are new to the sport, Coach Clark says that the games are exciting. “I kind of liken it to a combo of hockey and basketball. The speed, physicality and aggressiveness of hockey!”

The first 5,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Coca-Cola and are also encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to benefit the United Way and the Tommy Toy Fund.

Tickets are available by visiting Blackwolves.com