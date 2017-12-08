New Haven, Hartford issue parking bans for Saturday

HARTFORD/NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The cities of Hartford and New Haven have issued parking bans due to the snow coming Saturday.

New Haven’s citywide parking ban beginning Saturday at 11:00 p.m. and ending Sunday at 7:00 a.m.

In residential areas parking is only allowed on the even side of the street. There is no parking in the Downtown Area, Posted Snow Emergency Routes, or 25 feet from any intersection, bus stop, or fire hydrant.

School lots are open for parking but all vehicles must be removed by 9:00 AM Sunday morning. Any violations of this Emergency Order will result in a ticket and towing.

Hartford’s ban begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and ends at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

During a snow parking ban, all on-street parking is prohibited throughout the City of Hartford. Any vehicles not removed from City streets by the start of the parking ban will be ticketed and towed.

Residents without access to off-street parking may move their vehicles to one of the authorized parking areas including Blue Light Lots, City Parks, Recreation and Senior Centers, and Hartford Public Schools parking lots by the start of the parking ban at 10 A.M. on Saturday, December 9th.