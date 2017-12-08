Officer charged with stealing from charity raffle resigns

Christopher Masayda (State Police)

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police department says an officer has resigned after he was charged with stealing jewelry from a police-sponsored charity golf tournament.

Watertown Chief John Gavallas says 26-year-old Christopher Masayda resigned in lieu of termination. The Republican-American reports that Masayda appeared in court on Thursday and applied for accelerated rehabilitation.

Accelerated rehabilitation is a pretrial diversion program and could lead to the dismissal of charges if a defendant completes the program. A ruling is expected Jan. 11.

State police arrested Masayda on Nov. 6 after he was seen allegedly stealing $600 worth of jewelry that had been donated as raffle prizes for a golf tournament raising money for a cancer treatment center.

Masayda’s lawyer says his client is a perfect candidate for accelerated rehabilitation and was “a fine officer.”

