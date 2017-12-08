Olde Mistick Village’s “Festival of Lights” illuminates night

Related Coverage 8 festive & fun ideas for this weekend

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–The snow hasn’t fallen just yet, but you can take a walk through a winter wonderland in Olde Mistick Village.

The ‘Festival of Lights‘ was taking place on Friday night. When they say ‘Festival of Lights,’ they are not kidding. There are 6,000 luminaries lining the pathways and even the perimeter of the 23-acre property.

Related: 8 festive & fun ideas for this weekend

100,000 lights frame each building on the property. There’s also shopping and dining throughout the village, and a movie theater.

For this festival, you can see Santa and Mrs. Claus outside Sophia’s Mystical Christmas shop, and there’s free refreshments in the Meeting House.

“It’s memories that you create with your family,” said Christopher Regan. “You walk through all of the pathways, lined with candles, it’s picturesque and it’s great for the kids to come and see it.”

Mystic Aquarium is also having a celebration in conjunction with the festival. It is free admission, as long as you bring a non-perishable to donate.