One person injured in North Haven fire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven firefighters are investigating a fire that injured one person on Friday morning.

According to North Haven fire officials, a structure fire was reported at a home 11 Monroe Street around 5 a.m.

North Haven FD on scene at 11 Monroe St for a structure fire. All occupants out of the building, one burn injury. — North Haven FD (@NorthHavenFD) December 8, 2017

All occupants were able to get out of the building but firefighters say that there was one burn injury in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

There were no further details were available.

Stay with News 8 for updates.