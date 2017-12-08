PD: Convicted felon arrested for shooting woman in New London

By Published:
George Taylor (New London Police)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A convicted felon was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman at a New London home early Friday morning.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 12 Home Street after a 911 call from a women reporting that she had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found the unidentified woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the area of her right buttocks. She was taken to L&M Hospital for treatment.

Police say they also located the man who was alleged to have shot her on the scene. He was identified as 44-year-old George Taylor, of that same address. Police say Taylor, who is a convicted felon, had sustained a laceration injury to his left hand in the altercation.

After searching the home for evidence, officers seized a Taurus 9mm semi-auto handgun.

After an investigation, Taylor was arrested for assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and alteration of firearm identification mark.

Taylor was held on a $200,000 bond and police say additional charges are pending.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s