PD: Convicted felon arrested for shooting woman in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– A convicted felon was arrested for allegedly shooting a woman at a New London home early Friday morning.

Police say just before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to 12 Home Street after a 911 call from a women reporting that she had been shot.

Upon arrival, police found the unidentified woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the area of her right buttocks. She was taken to L&M Hospital for treatment.

Police say they also located the man who was alleged to have shot her on the scene. He was identified as 44-year-old George Taylor, of that same address. Police say Taylor, who is a convicted felon, had sustained a laceration injury to his left hand in the altercation.

After searching the home for evidence, officers seized a Taurus 9mm semi-auto handgun.

After an investigation, Taylor was arrested for assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and alteration of firearm identification mark.

Taylor was held on a $200,000 bond and police say additional charges are pending.