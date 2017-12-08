Pet of the Week: Bruce

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a gentle American Pit Bull Terrier named Bruce.

Bruce is a sweet 10-year-old boy who seems to be OK with other dogs. He’s also a good eater who loves peanut butter in his Kong toy.

For more information on Bruce, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter websiteor call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

Additionally, you can take your pets to get a picture with Santa at the North Haven Petco from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend!

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.