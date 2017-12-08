Police chase ends in crash in New Britain

Published:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — An early morning police pursuit ended in a crash in New Britain on Friday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, the pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Stanley Street and Eddy Glover Boulevard.

During the overnight hours, Southington Police caught a suspect breaking and entering into a convenience store. Officers then engaged the suspect in a chase and State Police were also called to assist.

The suspect’s vehicle later crashed in New Britain at the intersection of Stanley Street and Eddy Glover Boulevard.

The intersection is currently closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this time. Check back for more updates.

