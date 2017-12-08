Police: Clerk held in walk-in cooler while suspect robbed gas station

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police are looking for someone who robbed a Torrington gas station on Thursday night. It happened at the Irving gas station on Church Street just after 11:15 p.m.

The store clerk reported he was held at gunpoint and held in a walk-in cooler while the suspect went through the store.

Police said a suspect took off with two garbage bags of cigarettes and cash.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’9″-6’0″ feet tall, medium to stocky build, wearing a black jacket, gray sweatpants and a black backpack.

No one was injured during the incident.