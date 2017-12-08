Police search for suspect in North Stonington distracted burglary

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH / Tina Detelj)

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– State Police are looking for the man who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a North Stonington home during a distracted burglary on Thursday afternoon.

Police say at around 2 p.m., a Hispanic man approached a homeowner at her residence, claiming to work for the power company. He told the homeowner that he was replacing a transformer and asked her to show him where the property line was.

The owner then walked the man approximately 500 feet away from her home, while he was communicating with someone on a walkie talkie. Shortly after, the man left in a white sedan.

Police say later the homeowner discovered that about $7,500 worth of jewelry was taken from her home. She told troopers that the man from the power company never showed any credentials.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact troopers at 860-848-6500.

