Police searching for couple who used fake money in Westbrook

By Published:

(WTNH)–Police are asking citizens on the Connecticut shoreline to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

State police said a man and woman used the bogus money in Westbrook, at the Dunkin’ Donuts inside a Mobil Gas Station. When they tried the same thing at the Mobil, a clerk using a counterfeit detection pen discovered that the money was fake.

Related Content: Hamden police searching for men who used counterfeit money at Walgreens

Police said the couple was driving a 2017 black Honda Accord with a New Jersey license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s