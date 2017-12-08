Police searching for couple who used fake money in Westbrook

(WTNH)–Police are asking citizens on the Connecticut shoreline to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.
State police said a man and woman used the bogus money in Westbrook, at the Dunkin’ Donuts inside a Mobil Gas Station. When they tried the same thing at the Mobil, a clerk using a counterfeit detection pen discovered that the money was fake.
Police said the couple was driving a 2017 black Honda Accord with a New Jersey license plate.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police.