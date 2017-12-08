Police searching for couple who used fake money in Westbrook

Related Coverage Hamden police searching for men who used counterfeit money at Walgreens

(WTNH)–Police are asking citizens on the Connecticut shoreline to be on the lookout for counterfeit bills.

State police said a man and woman used the bogus money in Westbrook, at the Dunkin’ Donuts inside a Mobil Gas Station. When they tried the same thing at the Mobil, a clerk using a counterfeit detection pen discovered that the money was fake.

Police said the couple was driving a 2017 black Honda Accord with a New Jersey license plate.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police.