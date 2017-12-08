Police searching for Thomaston Savings Bank robbery suspect

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in Thomaston are searching for a suspect who robbed a Thomaston Savings Bank on South Main Street.

Officers were dispatched around 11 a.m., after the suspect had run away on foot. The white male suspect was described as possibly being in his 40’s with no teeth, wearing a black baseball style cap and a black hooded sweatshirt, also with a “star” tattoo on his neck.

Police said the suspect displayed a silver handgun to the bank employee while inside. There were no reported injuries to any employees.

After an initial immediate investigation, police determined that the suspect is Zachary Provost, who is currently wanted for other robberies and larcenies in multiple other towns and is believed to be in the Waterbury area frequently.

Provost’s vehicle that he was operating ( a late model Ford Explorer color red) was parked across the street at a Dunkin Donuts.

When exiting that parking lot, Provost headed north on South Main Street. Anyone with the known whereabouts of Provost is asked to call the Thomaston Police at 860-283-4343.

