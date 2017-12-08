Restaurant Road Trip: Olives and Oil – Italian Cucina in New Haven, CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week on Restaurant Road Trip, Chef Plum is taking you on a culinary adventure to New Haven, CT. “Olives and Oil” is a trendy Italian cucina with handmade pasta, small plates and wine on tap.

Olives and Oil is the brainchild of Chef John Brennan. You might know Chef’s work from his other hot spot, Elm City Social.

We have 16 wines on draft, plus seven beers on tap. I like to call our cuisine “electric Italian!” Vintage throw back, everything from scratch.

In true Italian fashion… it’s all about “family” at Olives and Oil:

A lot of this food is based on stuff I grew up cooking with my mother and my grandmother. My mother is actually my Pastry Chef here. So we do fresh pasta, everything’s from scratch. We do small pizzas, Italian small plates, we have a crudo bar.

One of the feature dishes is rigatoni bolognese:

We do it here with strictly pigs, so I call it Three Little Pig Bolognese. It’s pulled pork, braised pancetta, and sauteed ground pork. This is like, really typical of Sunday morning at home with my mother. You know, wake up to the smell of braising pork.

Visit Olives and Oil and tell them Chef Plum sent you: 124 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510

