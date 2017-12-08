Safety tips for winter hiking

(WTNH)–As the temperature drops and snow is in the forecast, wintertime is a spectacular time to get out and enjoy Mother Nature. However if you decide to do winter hiking, it is a completely different ball game.

We found Teresa Michaud hiking Case Mountain in Manchester.

“My boyfriend just introduced me to this hike this summer, so I’m kind of setting my strategy up for the winter,” she said.

And she plans to continue hiking through winter conditions.

“Up to the summit is a mile and a half, I got to the top and come down, it is a pretty good hike it is uphill all the way.”

The reason to hike in the winter is that there are less leaves you can see more wildlife. Also, there are fewer people out, but that means fewer people around to help if you have a problem.

“You should travel with a partner, but at a minimum make sure that someone at home knows where you’re going, what trail you’re going to be on, and when you anticipate getting home.

Chris Collibee is with DEEP. He says relying on a cell phone in a state park is very risky. In the cold, the battery dies quicker and many times there’s no cell service at all.

“If you are going to rely on it to make sure you are safe, it is probably not the best thing to do. The best thing you could do is actually carry a trail map. Most of our state parks have them.”

Collibee says its import to have the right gear, from appropriate boats to ice spikes to snowshoes use gear that will keep you warm and steady.

“I think the biggest mistake is overdoing it,” he said.

And a final tip: you should probably be off the trail before dark, because when it’s dark you can’t see as well, and you’re more liable to get injured.