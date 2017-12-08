Sen. Blumenthal urges Senate to reject “Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Sen. Richard Blumenthal, gun control advocates, and police are urging the U.S. Senate to reject the House passed “Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill.”

Blumenthal says states with strong laws like Connecticut would be forced to honor permits from states without standards. He says the bill would allow untrained individuals to carry loaded, hidden guns in public places for forcing states with stronger concealed carry laws like Connecticut to honor permits from states with weaker rules.

About a dozen states do not require a permit. 38 states require a state issued permit.

This bill also includes improvements for the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Something Blumenthal and other Democrats have been pushing.

The author of this bill, Republican U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson of North Carolina, call it a “win for freedom” saying there are 15 million permit holders in the country who risk arrest if they cross a state line.

