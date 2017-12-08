‘Shop with a Cop’ gives kids a chance for unique holiday fun

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)–A unique holiday experience partners a child with an officer for a shopping trip like no other.

‘Shop With a Cop,’ organized by the Reach Foundation, is in its 5th year of providing an opportunity for underserved kids to enjoy some holiday festivities.

The event begins with a meet and greet between the kids and participating law enforcement over dinner and entertainment. After the kids enjoy pizza and playing games with the officer or trooper that they have been paired up with, they are then given a police escort to Target, where they’re then given $100 to shop for the upcoming holiday.

“They get to shop for Christmas gifts for their friends and family. They learn how to budget their money properly, they learn how not to just blow it all on one big gift, and to make sure that they spread it out between a family of four or five and their friends if they’d like to,” said Officer Joseph Dempsey.

“We felt it was an awesome opportunity to help strengthen those relationships and let the children understand that the officers are a resource for them,” said Kelly Andrews with the Reach Foundation.

