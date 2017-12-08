Tips to keep your pets well behaved during the holidays

(WTNH) — The holidays are a hectic time for both people and pets. Michelle Douglas from The Refined Canine has suggestions for pet owners to make sure their furry friend remains on their best behavior.

If you have visitors for the holidays, it is good to practice how you would like your dog to greet your guests. Michelle says you can teach a “wait at the door” cue and practice opening and closing the door before people are on the other side.

Michelle says one of the most important skills for dogs to have is self control, or “leave it.” It allows them to be around food, toys and activity and remain calm and focused.

Michelle suggests giving your pet a designated spot just for them, like a bed or a crate. You can tell your pet “go to your spot” when the door opens or when you sit down for dinner.

If you are traveling with your pet, it’s best to bring your pet’s bed with you to help them feel more at home. Many hotels and airports are pet friendly, but make sure to call ahead.

Michelle says Barkpost has great travel tips for dog owners that will make planning your trip a little but easier.