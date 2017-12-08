Train derailment closes Route 10, Route 372 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A train derailment has led to road closures in Plainville on Friday morning.

Route 10 and part of Route 372 are closed after there was a train derailment in the area.

Police say Route 10 is closed between Woodford Avenue and New Britain Avenue, while Route 372 is closed between Pine Street and New Britain Avenue.

As for detours, traffic northbound can take Woodford Avenue east to Crooked Street to New Britain Avenue to Route 10 North. Traffic southbound can take either Northwest Drive to Route 177 south or New Britain Avenue east to Crooked Street to Woodford Avenue, back to Route 10 south.

There were no injuries reported in the derailment and nothing was spilled from the train.

Drivers are urged to avoid the center of town if possible. The roads are expected to remain closed until about 2 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

