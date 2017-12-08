Waterbury issues parking ban for Saturday

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)–In preparation for the impending winter storm, Waterbury has enacted a parking ban.

The ban will be effective Saturday, December 9, at 10 a.m.

In addition to all currently posted “Snow Zones,” there will be no parking on the odd-numbered side of all city streets.

Residents are encouraged to use their residential driveways in lieu of parking on the street.

Vehicles parked in snow zones or the odd numbered side of streets may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website at www.waterburyct.org.