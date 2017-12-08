West Hartford man arrested for falsely reporting carjacking to cover up crash

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– West Hartford police arrested a man who they say falsely reported a carjacking to cover up a car crash on Thursday.

Police say at around 12:30 p.m., 50-year-old William Ferris reported to police that his Acura was stolen by a Jamaican man, who had pointed a handgun at him while he was taking out the trash on Elmhurst Street. The stolen Acura was then located down the street at the Citgo Gas station on Princeton Street.

After a thorough investigation and a review of the gas station’s surveillance footage, it was determined that Ferris filed a false police report.

Police say Ferris did not have a driver’s license and had struck a pillar to the front porch of a home on Mayflower Street. He then allegedly fled the crash scene and parked the car at the gas station, before calling police while walking back to his home.

Ferris was arrested and charged with filing a false incident report, false statements, tampering with evidence, interfering, reckless endangerment, as well as various moving violations.