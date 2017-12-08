West Haven middle school holds pep rally for Pop Warner team, which lost in national title game

Related Coverage West Haven Pop Warner Football Team reaches National Championship Game

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Students at Bailey Middle School were playing hookie on Friday in support of their football team. A pep rally was held to cheer on the West Haven Pop Warner team, which was playing in the Super Bowl finals on Friday at Disney World.

“We are here to basically root on and give everything we got to the 13, 14 West Haven Seahawk players that are Bailey Middle School students,” said school principal Robert Bowen.

The team reached the national championship game after beating a team from Ohio Village, Ohio on Wednesday.

“It’s the talk of the town, no doubt,” said Bowen.

West Haven ended up losing in the finals, 28-0, to a team from Westchase, Florida, but that didn’t dampen the pride the city feels for their young Seahawks.

“Win, lose, or draw, we are going to have our arms open and hug them when they come back in,” Bowen said.