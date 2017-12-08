West Haven middle school holds pep rally for Pop Warner team, which lost in national title game

WTNH.com Staff Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Students at Bailey Middle School were playing hookie on Friday in support of their football team. A pep rally was held to cheer on the West Haven Pop Warner team, which was playing in the Super Bowl finals on Friday at Disney World.

“We are here to basically root on and give everything we got to the 13, 14 West Haven Seahawk players that are Bailey Middle School students,” said school principal Robert Bowen.

Related: West Haven Pop Warner Football Team reaches National Championship Game

The team reached the national championship game after beating a team from Ohio Village, Ohio on Wednesday.

“It’s the talk of the town, no doubt,” said Bowen.

West Haven ended up losing in the finals, 28-0, to a team from Westchase, Florida, but that didn’t dampen the pride the city feels for their young Seahawks.

“Win, lose, or draw, we are going to have our arms open and hug them when they come back in,” Bowen said.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s