West Haven posts snow parking regulations

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the first winter storm of the season, the West Haven Police Department has outlined snow parking rules for the city.

According to West Haven police, there is no parking on the even numbered side of the street this weekend. Parking rules are in effect during the storm itself, and for 36 hours after the storm ends to allow plow crews to clear streets.

Only in the case of a snow emergency, as declared by the Mayor of West Haven, there are several critical streets that will have a parking ban on both sides. While snow emergencies are rare, it is important for residents to be aware that if the Mayor declares a snow emergency, the following roads have no parking on either side.

Campbell Avenue

Savin Avenue

Morgan Lane

Elm Street

Meloy Road

Main Street between Washington Avenue and Savin Avenue

Second Avenue between Elm Street and Beach Street

Vehicles that ignore the city’s parking rules may be towed at the owner’s expense.