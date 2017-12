Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two separate crashes caused issues for drivers on the Merritt Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Route 15 northbound between Exits 42 and 44 was closed while officials cleared the scenes.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Related Content: Click here for the live traffic map

The causes of both incidents are not known.

The route was closed for about one hour.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.