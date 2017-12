HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Hartford on Saturday morning that caused one car to strike a building.

According to police, around 6 a.m., multiple cars collided on Hamilton Street. Officials say one of those cars ended up hitting a building on the street.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Officials have not said if there were any injuries.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.