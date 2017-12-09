Connecticut residents enjoy first significant snowfall of the season

Related Coverage Upload Your Photos

12/9/17 – First significant snowfall of the season View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Mackenzie is loving the snow in West Haven! (WTNH/Report-It/Ashley) The first few flakes were falling in Wallingford! (WTNH/Report-It/Aiden) The snow began falling early Saturday morning in Brooklyn! (WTNH/Report-It/Cheryl) Snow is starting to stick in Bethany! (WTNH/Report-It/Catherine Keoghan) Liz from Seymour sent us a perfect snowflake! (WTNH/Report-It/Liz Banasik) Sparky loves playing in the snow! (WTNH/Report-It/Kelley H.) This Connecticut resident used their back deck as a balance beam in the snow! (WTNH/Report-It/Brett B.) These New Hartford chickens are checking out the snow! (WTNH/Report-It/Vanessa W.) These kids in Southbury are having a great time in the snow! (WTNH/Report-It/Kelly F.)

(WTNH) — The flakes were flying early on Saturday making for a wintry-looking start to the weekend!

Connecticut residents across the state enjoyed the weather, with some playing outside while others cozied-up inside and watched the snowfall.

Viewers have been sending in great Report-It pictures all day of the action! We picked some great ones to feature in our gallery.

