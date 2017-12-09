Connecticut residents enjoy first significant snowfall of the season

12/9/17 – First significant snowfall of the season
(WTNH) — The flakes were flying early on Saturday making for a wintry-looking start to the weekend!
Connecticut residents across the state enjoyed the weather, with some playing outside while others cozied-up inside and watched the snowfall.
Viewers have been sending in great Report-It pictures all day of the action! We picked some great ones to feature in our gallery.
Related Content: Click here to submit your photos to News 8
Did you snap a great shot? Send it to us at News 8 and you might just see it on air or online!