Connecticut residents enjoy first significant snowfall of the season

Liz from Seymour sent us a perfect snowflake! (WTNH/Report-It/Liz Banasik)

12/9/17 – First significant snowfall of the season

(WTNH) — The flakes were flying early on Saturday making for a wintry-looking start to the weekend!

Connecticut residents across the state enjoyed the weather, with some playing outside while others cozied-up inside and watched the snowfall.

Viewers have been sending in great Report-It pictures all day of the action! We picked some great ones to feature in our gallery.

