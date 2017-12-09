Darien edges Greenwich, 31-22, to take third straight Class LL football title

(WTNH)–Three of the four high school football championship games scheduled for Saturday were postponed to Monday night because of the snow.

The Class LL final was played though–and what a game it was. Greenwich was looking for its first state title since 2007. Darien was going for a three-peat.

They say you don’t throw the ball in the snow, but neither team got that memo. Tyler Herget made an incredible helmet-catch (shades of David Tyree), and Darien took a 7-0 lead.

The Blue Wave were up 14-0, but Greenwich responds. Gavin Muir goes across the middle to Henry Saleeby. He cuts the lead to seven.

Darien would extend it back out to two scores after a touchdown by TJ Cornacchia. They led 21-13 at the break.

In the second half, the Blue Wave defense held the Cardinals to just field goals, and Darien comes away with another title. 31-22 was the final score.

Coach Rob Trifone says despite three players getting in some trouble late in the year, you have to stay positive.

“I’ve got 55 kids that are as wonderful as they come. Every one of you would want to take them home. Let’s start talking about those 55, and they are very special young men as demonstrated by the last three wins,” Trifone said.

The CIAC will crown three more state champions on Monday night.