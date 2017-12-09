Fire severely damages home in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–An early evening fire damaged a home in Stratford on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a first-floor bedroom at 260 Larkin Court at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived to find a large volume of fire venting out the back side of one side of a duplex home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the first floor bedroom and the kitchen.

The home, where three children, one adult and the family’s pet dog live, will not be able to be occupied anytime soon due to extensive damage, according to officials.

Five engines, a ladder truck and the Assistant Fire Chief were able to extinguish the fire within 30 minutes of arrival. The Stratford Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of this fire.

Bridgeport Fire and Milford Fire assisted with station coverage while Stratford crews worked the fire.