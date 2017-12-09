Flights at Bradley International Airport may be cancelled Sunday

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)–Some flights may be cancelled for Sunday at Bradley International Airport due to the snow. The airport stayed open throughout the day on Saturday, but some planes may not be in position to operate after some delays and cancellations.

Passengers should check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and rebooking options before heading to the airport.

You can check real-time flight status updates on Bradley’s website, www.flybdl.org. Twitter users can also receive automated updates by tweeting their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

