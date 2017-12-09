GOP candidates see opportunity in broadening voter outreach

By Published: Updated:

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Some Republican gubernatorial candidates are already working to broaden their political appeal in a Democratic-leaning state.

They’re sensing voters may be more willing to consider the GOP in the 2018 election after consecutive years of state budget crises.

Related Content: Republicans hold first debate in 2018 race for governor

Several candidates at a recent Republican candidate forum boasted about the support they’re receiving from crossover Democratic and unaffiliated voters, as well as from members of certain ethnic groups that hadn’t thought to vote Republican in the past.

Republicans comprise just about 20 percent of the state’s 2.3 million registered voters.

Candidate Michael Handler, Stamford’s chief financial officer, says voters are frustrated by what’s been happening in Hartford and aren’t thinking about political parties. He estimates 60 percent of his campaign contributions have so far come from Democrats and unaffiliated voters.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s