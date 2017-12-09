Man killed in New London shooting

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–One man was killed in a shooting on Orchard Street in New London on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. Police located a young male with a gun shot wound to the head inside a basement apartment at 4 Orchard Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was secured by police, and a canvass of the area began as police search for the suspect.

New London police detectives along with the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London States Attorney’s office responded to investigate the incident. The investigation remains active.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).