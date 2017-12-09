Man killed in New London shooting

By Published:
(Facebook / New London Police Department)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)–One man was killed in a shooting on Orchard Street in New London on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting was reported around 3:15 p.m. Police located a young male with a gun shot wound to the head inside a basement apartment at 4 Orchard Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was secured by police, and a canvass of the area began as police search for the suspect.

New London police detectives along with the Connecticut State Police-Eastern District Major Crime Squad and the New London States Attorney’s office responded to investigate the incident. The investigation remains active.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s