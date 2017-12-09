New Haven prepares for Saturday snowstorm

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of New Haven and the state say they are geared up for Saturday’s weather.

Both have been treating roads ahead of the storm.

The state will use more than 600 trucks to clear its 11,000 lane miles. New Haven alone has 220 miles of road to plow.

A full force of crews will be out as people head outdoors to shop and do holiday activities.

The city says its main focus when the snow is falling will be downtown parking ares as well as emergency access lanes and the main roads leading in and out of the city.