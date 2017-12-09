Pair of accidents cause major delays along I-91 north in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)–Traffic was backed up along I-91 northbound in Middletown after a couple of accidents along the same stretch of highway on Saturday afternoon.

The first accident involved a tractor trailer, which went off the road. State police and fire trucks, along with at least three tow trucks responded to the accident.

One lane was closed, and traffic was backed up for miles along I-91 as state police and firefighters responded to the scene.

The tractor trailer has since been removed.

The second accident involved a car that went off the highway and into a ditch. It spun around so that it was facing the oncoming traffic.

There is no word on any injuries in either accident right now.

News 8’s Renee Chmiel was on the scene and provided this update on Facebook: