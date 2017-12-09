Parking ban issued in Rocky Hill for snowstorm

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A parking ban has been announced for Rocky Hill due to the anticipated snowstorm on Saturday.

Rocky Hill police say the ban will begin on Saturday at 8 a.m. and will remain in effect until Sunday at 8 p.m.

According to officials, the ban will allow for the safe removal of snow by town staff.

A number of other Connecticut towns and cities have announced parking bans to aid with snow removal.

