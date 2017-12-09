Police arrest Hamden man after finding heroin in pillowcase

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have arrested a 65-year-old man they allege was dealing heroin and tried to hide the drugs from authorities by putting them in a pillowcase and tossing them out a window.

Hamden police say they executed a search and seizure warrant on the home of Samuel Mcelveen on Thursday. The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2kDdS7p) officers observed him throwing a pillowcase out a window, which was discovered to contain packets of what authorities say was heroin.

The suspect was charged with the sale and possession of narcotics. He is scheduled to appear in court in Meriden on Dec. 21, and was held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.